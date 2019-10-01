National

National Public Safety Commission tackles topics from elderly driving to Tokyo Olympics security

JIJI

The government will consider various measures to prevent traffic accidents involving elderly drivers, including the introduction of a new driver’s license category with special limitations, National Public Safety Commission Chairman Ryota Takeda has said.

“Many kinds of measures will be needed to prevent accidents as the number of elderly people with a driver’s license will further increase,” Takeda said in a recent interview.

Takeda said that the idea of introducing the new license category is worth considering, while suggesting that establishing a system to confirm driving skill levels are necessary.

In cases of road rage, Takeda said such acts are “too dangerous and inexcusable,” adding that “it is most important to take administrative measures swiftly and actively.”

The government will address the issue while considering to look over regulations, including the implementation of stricter penalties, in the future, he said.

To tackle child abuse, “close cooperation with child consultation centers is absolutely necessary to secure children’s safety,” Takeda said.

The government will take firm measures under the revised child welfare-related law enacted last June, he added.

The chairman also indicated he would like to enhance efforts to prevent and crack down on so-called special fraud cases, in which elderly people are the main targets.

“It is important to provide plentiful information and keep calling for attention since new ways of committing such crimes may be invented one after another,” he said.

The government will work with business operators and SOS47, a project team established by actor Ryotaro Sugi, the National Police Agency and others, to tackle such fraud, Takeda said.

On safety measures for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Takeda said that cooperation with foreign organizations is necessary.

“Japan cannot fight terrorism alone. We need to exchange information with overseas security and intelligence organizations for precise analysis and responses,” he said.

Also pointing to a need for border and cyber measures, Takeda said, “Japan will do everything to fulfill its responsibilities as the host country.”

