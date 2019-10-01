KDDI picks Nokia and Ericsson as 5G equipment providers, excluding China's Huawei

Carrier KDDI Corp. selected Nokia Corp. of Finland and Sweden’s Ericsson to be equipment providers for its new fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed network, the two northern European companies announced Monday.

Amid intensifying U.S.-China competition for dominance in the technology industry, KDDI chose to exclude equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co. from its 5G network. KDDI’s commercial operations will start in Japan in March next year at the earliest.

According to a media report, KDDI also picked Samsung Electronics Co. as an equipment supplier for its 5G network.

Among other carriers, SoftBank Corp. selected Nokia and Ericsson as its 5G equipment providers. NTT Docomo Inc. has launched trial 5G services with Nokia, apparently planning to exclude Huawei.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump accused Huawei of allegedly using its devices to spy on behalf of the Chinese government. The United States decided to impose an effective ban on the use of Huawei products and urged its allies to make similar moves. The Japanese government decided to toe the U.S. line.