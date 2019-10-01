China's rise 'unstoppable' in face of protests and trade war: Xi

President Xi Jinping declared that no force could stop China’s rise, exuding confidence during a key anniversary as he faced unprecedented challenges from protesters in Hong Kong and U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Speaking at the start of a grand parade marking 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic, Xi called for stability in Hong Kong, unity among Chinese ethnic groups and the “complete unification” of the country.

Xi delivered the remarks at the site where late Communist Party patriarch Mao Zedong proclaimed the nation’s founding on Oct. 1, 1949.

“Today, a socialist China is standing in the east of the world and there is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation,” Xi told a crowd of carefully vetted guests under smoggy skies in the center of the capital. “No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead.”

Xi’s rallying cry came before an hourslong pageant showcasing China’s industrial and scientific achievements, including sophisticated weaponry such as DF-17 ballistic missiles — believed capable of circumventing U.S. defense systems.

The closely scripted proceedings sought to reinforce the strength of a party facing multiple threats, from the slowest economic growth in decades to violent unrest in one of Asia’s top financial hubs.

The military in the parade showed off China’s most advanced arsenal, some being revealed for the first time, as rows of soldiers marched in lockstep past Xi and other leaders in Tiananmen Square, the country’s symbolic political heart.

Thousands of spectators waved Chinese flags and fighter jets flew low overhead.

Xi was joined on the Tiananmen rostrum by Chinese leaders including Premier Li Keqiang and former Presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

The chairman of the body that commands the ruling party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, Xi rode in an open-topped limousine past dozens of rows of truck-mounted missiles, armored personnel carriers and other military gear.

Soldiers in helmets and combat gear shouted, “Hello, leader!” and “Serve the people!”

“Hello, comrades,” their president replied, before waving to fighter pilots from the ground as a formation of jets trailing colored smoke, led by a plane with a radar dish, flew low over the capital.

The event highlighted rapidly developing Chinese weapons technology that foreign analysts say is close to matching the United States, Russia and Europe in missiles, drones and some other fields.

The PLA — the world’s biggest military, with 2 million men and women in uniform — also is working on fighter planes, the first Chinese-built aircraft carrier and a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines.

One of the most closely-watched weapons unveiled Tuesday was the DF-17, a nuclear-capable glider that foreign analysts say is designed to maneuver at high speed to evade anti-missile defenses.

Another missile on display, the Dongfeng-41, is believed to have a range of up to 15,000 kilometers (9,400 miles), which would make it world’s longest-range military missile. Analysts say it may be able to carry as many as 10 warheads to hit separate targets.

The party’s emphasis on missiles and other long-range weapons reflects Beijing’s desire to displace the United States as the region’s dominant force, and enforce claims to Taiwan, the South China Sea and other disputed territories.

The PLA had the world’s second-highest military spending at an estimated $250 billion last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI. The United States, with a force of 1.3 million people, led in spending at $650 billion — more than 2½ times China’s level.

China has about 280 nuclear warheads, compared with 6,450 for the United States and 6,850 for Russia, according to SIPRI. Beijing says it wants a “minimum credible nuclear deterrent” but that it won’t be the first to use atomic weapons in a conflict. It has developed military abilities “that can reach potential adversaries across the globe,” the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report in January.

Tuesday’s celebration comes as Xi’s government faces economic and political challenges, but the ruling party’s hold on power appears to be secure three decades after it crushed pro-democracy protests centered on Tiananmen Square.

Beijing is trying to shore up cooling economic growth and prevent politically dangerous job losses amid a tariff war with Washington over trade and technology— a dispute that has battered Chinese exporters.

The ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong embarrassed Beijing ahead of its highest-profile political event of the year.

The South China Morning Post, citing an unnamed source, reported during the day that a protester had been hit in the chest by a live round fired by a police officer. Officers and first aid workers were seen tending to the man on the street, according to the report. Police had been seen using tear gas to quell demonstrations.

Despite the protests Xi had promised in a speech Monday to stick to official commitments, letting Hong Kong manage its own affairs through the unrest.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended Tuesday’s parade in Beijing, accompanied by dozens of Hong Kong officials and dignitaries in a show of unity with the ruling party.

Authorities maintained a strong presence Tuesday in Shenzhen, the mainland city that abuts Hong Kong. Dozens of armored personnel carriers and other vehicles of the People’s Armed Police were parked outside a stadium as authorities prepared for an evening fireworks display.

Also Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised his country’s decadeslong ties with Beijing in a congratulatory message to Xi and said Pyongyang would stand by China in “defending and glorifying socialism,” according to the North’s official news agency. The two leaders have met five times amid pressure on Pyongyang to renounced nuclear weapons development.

Xi, the son of a commander in Mao’s guerrilla army, has emerged as China’s most powerful leader in decades after using a marathon anti-corruption drive to neutralize potential rivals.

The party removed constitutional limits on its term as president last year, rolling back efforts to create a consensus-based system and prevent autocratic one-man rule.

In his speech Monday, Xi reminded Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own territory, of the ruling party’s pledge to unite it with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing is using China’s status as the world’s second-biggest economy as leverage to isolate Taiwan politically. China has pressured foreign retailers, airlines and other companies to identify the island and the mainland as one country on their websites. In its latest diplomatic victory, Beijing persuaded the Solomon Islands last month to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan’s unification with the mainland is “an inevitable trend” and “no force can ever stop it,” Xi said.