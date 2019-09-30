World / Crime & Legal

Man who drove SUV through suburban Chicago mall charged with state terrorism

AP

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Sunday with state terrorism and ordered held without bond.

Police in Schaumburg said the Cook County state’s attorney had authorized the charge against Javier Garcia, 22, of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Annalee McGlone said during the bond hearing that on Sept. 20, Garcia drove his SUV through a Sears entrance into the common area of Woodfield Mall, weaving in and out of kiosks as shoppers ran for cover. No one was struck by the vehicle.

“Chaos ensued among the patrons of the mall. Hysterical patrons were running and jumping in attempts to evade the vehicle’s path. Stores were locking their gates and sheltering people in the rear of stores for safety purposes,” McGlone said.

Under Illinois law, the Class X felony of terrorism can apply if the suspect is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses, according to a statement issued by Schaumburg Police Sgt. Karen McCarthy. No federal charges have been brought against Garcia.

Investigators said in a statement that they “believe Garcia acted alone, no motive has been determined.” He was released to police custody on Friday from the AMITA Health Behavioral Institute.

Defense attorney Amil Alkass said Garcia has no criminal history. He also noted his client takes psychiatric medications and is being treated for bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

“He’s definitely not a terrorist,” Alkass told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There was nobody targeted.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This video grab taken from footage released by France's Service Departemental d'incendie et des sec (SDIS) on Friday shows firefighters at the scene of a blaze at a Lubrizol factory in Rouen, northwestern France. Firefighters extinguished the huge blaze that broke out at the chemical factory and forced authorities to close schools and warn of pollution risks for the Seine river.
Fallout from French chemical plant fire prompts ban on local agricultural output
Authorities in northern France where a massive fire last week ravaged a chemical factory in the city of Rouen on Sunday banned the harvesting of crops and sale of produce of animal origin from the ...
A section of a White House memorandum describing President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shows Trump referring to his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the son of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in this copy of the memorandum released by the White House in Washington Sept. 25.
Rudy Giuliani claims Trump didn't pay for his globetrotting push for Ukraine to probe Joe Biden
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, says he met Ukrainian officials in Madrid, Paris and Warsaw this year as he pushed an investigation into one of Trump's main political riv...
Image Not Available
Police raised concerns about Amarillo gunman eight years before West Texas mass shooting
Police reports describe concerns eight years ago that the gunman who killed seven and wounded 25 last month in West Texas might have been planning an attack. Officers in Amarillo, Texas, went to...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This Friday photo from the Schaumburg, Illinois, Police Department shows Javier Garcia of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia, accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall on Sept. 20, has been charged with terrorism. | SCHAUMBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT / VIA AP

, , , ,