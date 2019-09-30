Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Ibaraki Prefecture area

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake, which measured shindo 3 on the Japanese intensity scale, was detected at a depth of 60 km in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday at 1:02 a.m.
There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.
As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.
