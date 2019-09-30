National

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Ibaraki Prefecture area

Staff report

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake, which measured shindo 3 on the Japanese intensity scale, was detected at a depth of 60 km in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday at 1:02 a.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Sept. 30 at 1:02 a.m. is located in Ibaraki Prefecture. | GOOGLE MAPS

