A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft stands in Boca Chica Village, Texas, on Saturday. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Reusable SpaceX rocket for travel across solar system unveiled

AP

BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, TEXAS – Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.

In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX’s launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the space venture’s Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet (19.8 km) before landing back on Earth.

He says it is essential for the viability of space travel to be able to reuse spacecraft and that it is important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

A crowd watched as Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective metal exterior.

Musk says Saturday marked the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hillary Clinton addresses the annual Ambrosetti Forum on intelligence issues in Cernobbio, Italy, on Sept. 7.
Trump administration renews efforts on probe into Clinton emails
Donald Trump's administration is amping up an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, The Washington Post reported Saturday, breathing new life into a pet issue used by the president to rail a...
Image Not Available
Dallas man, 72, shoots burglar and goes back to bed
Authorities say a 72-year-old Dallas man fatally shot a suspected burglar behind his home and then went back to bed before finally calling police nearly two hours later, though it is not clear if h...
Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hol a rally in Cairo on Friday.
Egypt clamps down, thwarts potential protests against president
Egyptian authorities lifted Saturday some tight security measures in the capital, Cairo, a day after they sealed off the main square and downtown thoroughfares to thwart a possible protest against ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft stands in Boca Chica Village, Texas, on Saturday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,