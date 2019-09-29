World

Hurricane Lorenzo gathers steam, setting record in Atlantic

AP

MIAMI – Hurricane Lorenzo has strengthened into a Category 5 storm in the central Atlantic Ocean, making it the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Saturday night that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (257 kph).

Lorenzo is moving north at 10 mph (16 kph) and is centered about 1,410 miles (2,270 kilometers) southwest of the Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect, although forecasters expect the storm to remain strong as it approaches the Azores over the next few days.

Officials say swells produced by the storm are currently affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hillary Clinton addresses the annual Ambrosetti Forum on intelligence issues in Cernobbio, Italy, on Sept. 7.
Trump administration renews efforts on probe into Clinton emails
Donald Trump's administration is amping up an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, The Washington Post reported Saturday, breathing new life into a pet issue used by the president to rail a...
Image Not Available
Dallas man, 72, shoots burglar and goes back to bed
Authorities say a 72-year-old Dallas man fatally shot a suspected burglar behind his home and then went back to bed before finally calling police nearly two hours later, though it is not clear if h...
Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hol a rally in Cairo on Friday.
Egypt clamps down, thwarts potential protests against president
Egyptian authorities lifted Saturday some tight security measures in the capital, Cairo, a day after they sealed off the main square and downtown thoroughfares to thwart a possible protest against ...

, ,