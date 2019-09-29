The week ahead for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Monday
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for August.
- Seven & I Holdings Co. to end mobile pay service after hacking attack.
Tuesday
- Consumption tax to be raised to 10 percent from 8 percent. The tax hike is intended to secure a stable source of revenue for Japan’s ballooning social security costs amid the rapidly graying population and a declining birthrate.
- First hearing in trial for Yudai Funato, who is charged with negligence resulting in the death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter Yua’s, to be held at the Tokyo District Court. The court sentenced Yua’s mother Yuri to an eight-year prison term on Sept. 17.
- Free preschool education program to be introduced.
- Bank of Japan to release quarterly tankan survey.
- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of jobs offers to job seekers for August.
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for August.
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for September.
Wednesday
- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for September.
- Results of first 2020 Tokyo Paralympic ticket lottery to be announced.
Thursday
- Hayabusa2 space probe to release Minerva-II explorer onto asteroid Ryugu to measure density distribution inside the asteroid. Two other explorer robots landed on the asteroid in September 2018 and took photographs of its surface.
Friday
- Extraordinary Diet session to be convened. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver a policy speech and ruling and opposition parties will engage in parliamentary debate for the first time since the Upper House election in July. The session is to end in December.
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales by model for September.
Saturday
- Japan to play Samoa at City of Toyota Stadium as the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup continues.
Sunday
- World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Fuji to be held at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture.
