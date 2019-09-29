Reference | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Kyodo

Monday

  • Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for August.
  • Seven & I Holdings Co. to end mobile pay service after hacking attack.

Tuesday

  • Consumption tax to be raised to 10 percent from 8 percent. The tax hike is intended to secure a stable source of revenue for Japan’s ballooning social security costs amid the rapidly graying population and a declining birthrate.
  • First hearing in trial for Yudai Funato, who is charged with negligence resulting in the death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter Yua’s, to be held at the Tokyo District Court. The court sentenced Yua’s mother Yuri to an eight-year prison term on Sept. 17.
  • Free preschool education program to be introduced.
  • Bank of Japan to release quarterly tankan survey.
  • Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of jobs offers to job seekers for August.
  • Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for August.
  • Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for September.

Wednesday

  • Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for September.
  • Results of first 2020 Tokyo Paralympic ticket lottery to be announced.

Thursday

  • Hayabusa2 space probe to release Minerva-II explorer onto asteroid Ryugu to measure density distribution inside the asteroid. Two other explorer robots landed on the asteroid in September 2018 and took photographs of its surface.

Friday

  • Extraordinary Diet session to be convened. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver a policy speech and ruling and opposition parties will engage in parliamentary debate for the first time since the Upper House election in July. The session is to end in December.
  • Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales by model for September.

Saturday

  • Japan to play Samoa at City of Toyota Stadium as the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup continues.

Sunday

  • World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Fuji to be held at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture.
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST REFERENCE STORIES

Image Not Available
The week ahead for Sept. 23 to Sept. 29
Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to make a six-day trip to the United States and Belgium. Abe will attend the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York and then...
Image Not Available
The week ahead for Sept. 16 to Sept. 22
Monday Emperor Naruhito to visit Niigata Prefecture. Tuesday Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Yuri Funato, mother...
Image Not Available
The week ahead for Sept. 9 to Sept. 15
Monday Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for July. Cabinet Office to release first revision of gross domestic product ...

, ,