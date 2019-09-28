The Kounotori8 docks at the International Space Station on Saturday after astronauts aboard caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm. | NASA / VIA KYODO

National / Science & Health

Kounotori8 cargo spaceship docks with International Space Station

Kyodo, JIJI

Kounotori8, Japan’s unmanned cargo spaceship loaded with supplies, docked at the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers Saturday, the country’s space agency said.

The vessel docked after astronauts at the ISS caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

An H-IIB rocket carrying the cargo spaceship blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday.

The cargo spaceship was carrying 5.3 tons of supplies, including food, batteries and experiment devices, JAXA said. The cargo ship also carried satellites developed by the Kyushu Institute of Technology and the University of Tokyo, respectively, with overseas organizations. The satellites are to be released from Japan’s Kibo experimental module of the ISS.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Fresh face: Newly appointed Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Sept. 11. AP
Cabinet reshuffle raises a slew of new questions
Since the new Cabinet was announced on Sept. 11, the focus has been on Shinjiro Koizumi as environment minister. Described by some as earnest but lacking in substantive ideas, the 38-year-old lawma...
Beer essentials: A vendor sells Heineken beer at Tokyo Stadium. The tournament's official beer sponsor has so far kept the drinks flowing during World Cup games.
Social media conversation on Rugby World Cup reflects concern about 2020 Olympics
Netizens have been anticipating the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan for months now and not just because of the action on the field. While the online masses closely followed and reacted to the...
Unkindest punch: Investigators examine the exterior of a bar in Nishi-Azabu in which kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo was attacked in Tokyo in November 2010.
New generation of quasi-gangsters fly under police radar
Mainstream media last month broke a long-standing silence they've had concerning the activities of Japan's organized crime groups, which are referred to in official circles as "boryokudan

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Kounotori8 docks at the International Space Station on Saturday after astronauts aboard caught the cargo transporter with a robotic arm. | NASA / VIA KYODO

, , ,