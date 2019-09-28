Takahama nuclear power plant | KYODO

Sales at Kepco-linked company rise sixfold on nuclear projects

Kyodo, JIJI

A construction company involved in a scandal at Kansai Electric Power Co. increased its sales at least sixfold over the five years to August 2018 for work related to nuclear power plants, data by a credit research agency showed Saturday.

Yoshida Kaihatsu, based in Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, posted more than ¥2.1 billion in sales in the year to August 2018, up from ¥350 million in the year to August 2013, according to the data.

Investigations by tax authorities have found the company paid about ¥300 million in commission to Eiji Moriyama, a former deputy mayor of Takahama, to win projects at the town’s nuclear power station run by Kepco.

The findings about the company’s sales came a day after Kansai Electric President Shigeki Iwane said he and 19 other executives received a total of ¥320 million in money and goods from Moriyama, who died at age 90 in March, between 2011 and 2018.

Yoshida Kaihatsu won at least ¥2.5 billion worth of projects at the Takahama plant and another Kepco nuclear plant in the neighboring town of Oi, according to the credit research agency.

The company may have logged additional sales not identified by the agency.

A former member of the Takahama Municipal Assembly said that many people in the town are aware of the close ties between Yoshida Kaihatsu and Moriyama.

“Without Mr. Moriyama, Yoshida Kaihatsu would not have won projects related to Kansai Electric thus far,” the member said.

On Friday, the industry ministry requested Kepco make a report about the money scandal involving 20 executives, including Chairman Makoto Yagi.

The ministry made the request under the Electricity Business Law, seeing problems with the company’s system of corporate governance.

Kepco was told to investigate the scandal, identify the cause, confirm whether there are any similar problems and report the results to the ministry swiftly. No clear deadline was set.

Industry minister Isshu Sugawara said the scandal is “a serious matter that affects the trust in nuclear plant host communities.”

