Feng Jianhan, 9, poses for a picture in military uniform next to a Chinese flag that he raises every morning via a rope and pulley at his home in Xian, China, on Thursday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

China's 9-year-old 'national flag baby' captivates millions with daily patriotic ritual

Reuters

XIAN, CHINA – Feng Jianhan, 9, puts on his olive-colored army uniform, cap and white satin gloves each morning, and goosesteps across his living room.

As the national anthem plays in the background, he stands by a homemade pulley system, solemnly hoists the Chinese national flag and raises hand to cap in a salute.

Dubbed the “national flag baby” by Chinese media, the boy has captivated the country, appearing on videos and TV shows, especially in the run up to Communist China’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday.

“I’ve made raising the flag my daily habit,” said Feng. “Just like brushing my teeth or washing my face, you can’t not brush your teeth or wash your face.”

The boy’s father, Feng Xie, said Jianhan’s habit started when he was a toddler. Upset one day, he stopped crying when he heard China’s national anthem playing on TV during a flag-raising ceremony.

Since then, his parents have played the national anthem and shown him recordings of flag-raising ceremonies to soothe him whenever he was crying.

As Jianhan grew, he wanted to enact the flag raising ceremony in his home and asked his parents for a uniform, a flag and a pulley system to raise it.

“We didn’t know where to buy them,” his father said.

But slowly, it all came together.

Material for the uniform came from bedding sold at an army surplus market; the flag from a flag seller, and the pulley system from a construction supplies store.

The boy now has bigger dreams.

“I want to raise the flag at Tiananmen Square in Beijing,” he said, in reference to the square in the center of the nation’s capital where a daily flag raising ceremony takes place.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A military vehicle passes a closed street in central Beijing during a rehearsal for Tuesday's military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Sept. 21.
Missiles and drones may steal the show at military parade marking Chinese anniversary
China's armed forces are expected to roll out an array of new weapons at a military parade in Beijing next week as President Xi Jinping shows off his ambitious military modernization program. Ch...
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
At U.N., Pakistan's Imran Khan warns of potential for nuclear war over Kashmir
Insisting he wasn't making a threat, Pakistan's leader denounced his Indian counterpart on Friday and warned that any war between the nuclear rivals could "have consequences for the world." India's...
Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch speaks during a news conference in Lahore in 2016.
Brother guilty in 'honor killing' of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch
A Pakistan court on Friday convicted the brother of social media star Qandeel Baloch of her murder, a 2016 killing that sparked a change in laws and ignited fierce debate over the prevalence of "ho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Feng Jianhan, 9, poses for a picture in military uniform next to a Chinese flag that he raises every morning via a rope and pulley at his home in Xian, China, on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , ,