Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc.'s F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, in April. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Disinformation efforts and media manipulation now used in 70 countries: Oxford researchers

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Organized efforts to manipulate social media and public opinion are being carried out in at least 70 countries by government agencies and political parties, researchers said Thursday.

A report by the Oxford Internet Institute found manipulation efforts have doubled over the past two years and are being used by both democratic and authoritarian governments.

The study found Facebook remains “the platform of choice” for social media manipulation, with evidence seen in 56 countries.

The researchers said “sophisticated state actors” from at least seven countries are working outside their borders on global foreign influence operations, using Facebook and Twitter.

The report identified the countries as China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

“The manipulation of public opinion over social media remains a critical threat to democracy, as computational propaganda becomes a pervasive part of everyday life,” said Philip Howard, director of the British-based institute.

“Although propaganda has always been a part of politics, the wide-ranging scope of these campaigns raises critical concerns for modern democracy.”

The report highlights broad growth in social media manipulation since the 2016 U.S. election and Brexit referendum, where these techniques were first noted.

The researchers found evidence of organized social media manipulation campaigns in 70 countries in 2019, up from 48 in 2018 and 28 in 2017.

“In each country, there is at least one political party or government agency using social media to shape public attitudes domestically,” the report said.

The Oxford researchers found politicians and political parties have been amassing fake followers or spreading manipulated media in 45 democracies.

In 26 authoritarian states, government entities “have used computational propaganda as a tool of information control to suppress public opinion and press freedom, discredit criticism and oppositional voices, and drown out political dissent,” the researchers wrote.

The study found China had become “a major player in the global disinformation order” and has moved beyond its domestic platforms such as Weibo, WeChat and QQ to services such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Samantha Bradshaw, lead author of the report. said many countries are taking advantage of the same social platforms that were used by pro-democracy activists several years earlier.

“Although social media was once heralded as a force for freedom and democracy, it has increasingly come under scrutiny for its role in amplifying disinformation, inciting violence, and lowering trust in the media and democratic institutions,” Bradshaw said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A city worker uses a power washer to clean the sidewalk by a tent city along Division Street in San Francisco in 2016. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says California is falling short on preventing water pollution, largely because of its problem with homelessness in cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler outlined the complaints Thursday in a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
EPA blames California's homelessness for state's poor water quality, demands remedy plan within 3...
California is failing to protect its waters from pollution, partly because of a worsening problem with homelessness in large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, the U.S. Environmental Pro...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington Thursday, as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire appears before the House Intelligence Committee about a secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump. Pelosi committed Tuesday to launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Nancy Pelosi says whistleblower complaint shows Trump was engaged in coverup
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a whistleblower's complaint at the center of the House's impeachment inquiry shows that President Donald Trump was engaged in a coverup. Pelosi read from ...
California businessman Stephen Semprevivo arrives for his sentencing hearing at federal court in Boston Thursday. Semprevivo pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors after authorities said he paid to get his son admitted to Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit in 2016.
Father gets four months for paying $400,000 bribe to get his son into Georgetown as fake tennis r...
A Los Angeles businessman was sentenced Thursday to four months in prison for paying $400,000 to get his son into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit. Stephen Semprevivo, 53, pleaded ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc.'s F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, in April. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,