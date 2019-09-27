National

Tokyo 2020 organizers reveal that 6,900 tickets were bought with fake IDs

Kyodo

Organizers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said Friday that about 6,900 tickets sold in the first phase of a domestic lottery in May were bought with fake IDs.

Organizers revealed that some 30,000 of the official IDs required to make a ticket application were created with fake personal information, with 1,200 of those winning the rights to buy tickets for the games, which will take place next year from July 24 to Aug. 9.

The total value of the tickets was about ¥180 million ($1.6 million). The tickets will be invalidated with no refunds offered due to being fraudulently purchased.

Organizers believe a specific group orchestrated a plan to create fake IDs in order to secure tickets. They have already consulted with the Metropolitan Police Department. Organizers declined to discuss further details.

Japan residents who want to buy 2020 tickets are first required to register for an official Olympic ID with a name and address. Over 7.7 million had registered as of Friday.

Roughly 3.2 million tickets were sold in the first phase.

An additional ticket lottery closed in August for some 4.16 million residents of Japan who came up empty-handed in the initial draw, with about 120,000 winners out of the more than 1.4 million applicants buying around 350,000 of the over 680,000 tickets available so far.

