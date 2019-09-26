A father and son from Syria stand inside their makeshift tent near the refugee and migrant camp at the Greek island of Samos on Wednesday. | AP

40 migrants rescued by Danish tanker safely reach Greece port

AP

ATHENS – Greek authorities say 40 migrants rescued by a passing merchant ship from a crippled sailboat off western Greece have safely arrived in port.

In a statement, the coast guard said the 34 men, two women and four children disembarked Wednesday in Kalamata, southern Greece.

They were picked up at sea Tuesday by the Danish-flagged Navigare Tolero crude oil tanker southwest of the island of Zakynthos, and had probably been making for Italy.

The migrants’ nationalities were not made public. It was unclear where they had sailed from.

Two men picked up with the migrants are believed to have been crewing the Turkish-flagged sailboat and have been arrested for alleged human trafficking.

