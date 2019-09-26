An animal skull hangs from a tree at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, on Sept. 23. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

More than 2 million animals perish in Bolivia wildfires

AFP-JIJI

LA PAZ – More than 2 million wild animals, including jaguars, pumas and llamas, have perished in weeks of wildfires that devastated huge swaths of Bolivian forest and grassland, environmental experts said Wednesday.

The fires devastated the Chiquitania tropical savanna in the east of the country.

“We have consulted the biologists of Chiquitania and we have exceeded the estimate of more than 2.3 million missing animals in many protected areas,” said professor Sandra Quiroga of Santa Cruz University.

Latin American ocelots and other wild cats such as pumas and jaguars, plus deer and llamas and smaller animals like anteaters, badgers, lizards, tapirs and rodents were victims of the fires, according to biologists investigating the damage.

Local media showed images of charred animal carcasses in the smoldering forests and birds fleeing to zones spared by the flames.

The fires, which have devastated more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) since August, have completely destroyed the primary forest in the Tucavaca reserve in the eastern Santa Cruz department.

“The forest is totally charred, and the damage is irreversible. It will never get back to normal,” said Quiroga.

The eastern department of Santa Cruz has been the hardest hit of Bolivia’s nine departments since the fires began in May and intensified in late August.

Bolivia in August enlisted special firefighting planes, a Supertanker Boeing 747 and a Russian Ilyushin, as well as helicopters, 5,000 firefighters, soldiers and police, but the fires have still not been extinguished.

Environmentalists blame laws enacted under leftist President Evo Morales, who has encouraged burning of forest and pasture land to expand agricultural production.

The government attributes the blazes to dry weather and flame-fanning winds.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A baby drinks from a reconstructed prehistoric infant feeding vessel.
First clear evidence that prehistoric humans weaned babies with specialized bottles found
Archaeologists have uncovered the first evidence that our prehistoric ancestors in Europe weaned their infants much the way we do now, using specialized baby bottles to feed them animal milk.
Pro-choice demonstrators celebrate after lawmakers passed legislation that decriminalizes abortion on Wednesday outside the state congress in Oaxaca, Mexico.
Oaxaca becomes second Mexican region to legalize abortion
The southern state of Oaxaca has voted to become the second jurisdiction in Mexico to allow abortions during the first 12 weeks of the pregnancy. The legislature said via Twitter Wednesday that ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state (center), and Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, listen during a news conference in New York on Wednesday. Trump again defended his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, now a central focus of a House impeachment inquiry.
Trump cites Crowdstrike cybersecurity firm in cryptic remark to Ukraine leader
President Donald Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart contained an intriguing, if incomplete, reference to the cybersecurity company Crowdstrike Inc. It came after Trump asked Ukrainian P...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An animal skull hangs from a tree at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, on Sept. 23. | REUTERS

, , , , ,