The massive Planpincieux glacier, located in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, which straddles the borders of Italy, France and Switzerland and contains the highest peak in Western Europe, is seen Sept. 20. The fast-moving Italian glacier is melting quickly, threatening a picturesque valley near the Alpine town of Courmayeur and prompting the mayor to close down a mountain road. | COMUNE DI COURMAYEUR, FONDAZIONE MONTAGNA SICURA / VIA AP

World

Fast-moving melting glacier threatens valley in Mont Blanc massif

AP

MILAN, ITALY – Italian officials sounded an alarm Wednesday over climate change due to the threat that a fast-moving melting glacier is posing to a picturesque valley near the Alpine town of Courmayeur.

Courmayeur Mayor Stefano Miserocchi closed down a mountain road and banned access to part of the Val Ferret, a popular hiking area outside of town on the southern side of the Mont Blanc massif. Those moves came after experts warned that a 250,000-cu.-meter mass of the Planpincieux glacier was at risk of collapsing.

The glacier, which spreads 1,327 sq. km (512 sq. miles) across the mountain, has been moving up to 50 cm (nearly 20 inches) a day.

“There are no models to tell us if it will fall entirely or in pieces,” the mayor told Sky TG24. “We need to keep an eye on the monitoring.”

He emphasized that even if a large chunk of the glacier collapses, no residents would be at risk, just the area of road that has been closed.

The glacier is located in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, which straddles the borders of Italy, France and Switzerland and contains the highest peak in Western Europe. Officials said unusually high temperatures during August and September had accelerated ice melt at the Planpincieux, which has been monitored by the Safe Mountain Foundation since 2013.

Environment Minister Sergio Costa said the emergency shows “the necessity and urgency of strong and coordinated action for the climate, to prevent extreme events that risk dramatic consequences.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte alerted world leaders to risk of the glacier’s collapse during his address Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, telling them “it is an alarm that we cannot be indifferent to.”

No one has had to be evacuated in Courmayeur, town spokesman Moreno Vignolini said, adding that the closed road is used mostly to access summer homes. The mayor was meeting with residents to hear their concerns and they had some limited access to the area to check their properties.

A new special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said Wednesday that glaciers around the world, outside of Greenland and Antarctica but including Europe, are losing 220 billion metric tons of ice a year. The report said glacier melt is happening faster than before and is accelerating.

The report projects that if nothing is done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, these glaciers in general will shrink 36 percent between now and the end of the century. But smaller glaciers, like those in the Alps, could lose up to 80 percent of their ice by 2100 in a worst-case scenario.

“Many glaciers are projected to disappear regardless of future emissions,” the new science report said.

Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich and head of the group Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, said the loss of glacier ice in Switzerland and Europe over the last five years has been the strongest since measurements began in the 1950s. He noted that the freezing line of 0 degree Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) rose above the top of Mont Blanc this summer, “which very rarely has happened.”

“We have melting at an elevation of almost 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) above sea level, which is really changing the system and can support such events as glaciers falling down,” he said.

Over the last 10 years, Switzerland has lost 15 percent of its glacier volume, with nearly 3 percent loss in 2017-2018 alone, Huss said. If this trend continues, Switzerland could lose all glaciers by the year 2100 if warming continues. A change in policies could save the bigger ones, he said, but smaller ones will be lost regardless.

“We hope climate prevention measures are implemented and the warming trend is slowing down,” Huss said. “If we continue as we did, then there is no rescue for the glaciers in the Alps.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A soldier stands next to a truck to prevent workers from accessing the offices of the Mercy Corps humanitarian group in Maiduguri, in the northeast of the Nigeria, on Wednesday. The Nigerian army has closed the offices of Mercy Corps in the country's restive northeast, the second international charity to be shut down this month.
Islamic State-allied jihadis execute one of six abducted aid workers in Nigeria
Jihadis aligned to Islamic State have killed one of six aid workers abducted in July in northeast Nigeria, charity group Action Against Hunger said Wednesday. The six Nigerian aid workers...
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance speaks last fall during a discussion in Salt Lake City, Utah. Federal prosecutors are joining President Donald Trump in asking a federal judge in New York to temporarily block a state court grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns. Vance says Trump's challenge doesn't belong in federal court and he's asked a judge to reject it.
Feds get Monday deadline to decide on Trump tax return fight
A judge delayed enforcement of a subpoena seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns on Wednesday long enough for federal prosecutors to decide whether to join Trump's fight to prevent his tax re...
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer holds up a copy of a released transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine as Schumer speaks to the media about an impeachment inquiry on President Trump, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Trump Ukraine call at center of Democrats' impeachment probe shows he pressed Zelenskiy to aid hi...
President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed Ukraine's president to open a corruption investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript of a phone call released by the Whit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The massive Planpincieux glacier, located in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, which straddles the borders of Italy, France and Switzerland and contains the highest peak in Western Europe, is seen Sept. 20. The fast-moving Italian glacier is melting quickly, threatening a picturesque valley near the Alpine town of Courmayeur and prompting the mayor to close down a mountain road. | COMUNE DI COURMAYEUR, FONDAZIONE MONTAGNA SICURA / VIA AP Mayor of Courmayeur Stefano Miserocchi holds a news conference after Italian authorities closed roads in and out of the town, as experts warn that parts of a glacier on Mont Blanc could collapse, in Courmayeur, Aosta, Italy, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,