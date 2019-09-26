World / Crime & Legal

U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepts 'narco' sub with $165 million load of cocaine

AP

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard says a cutter seized a “narco” submarine carrying cocaine worth a street value of more than $165 million while patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

In a Tuesday news release, the agency says the crew captured the self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters earlier this month and apprehended four suspected drug smugglers.

The semi-submersible was detected and monitored by maritime patrol aircraft and the Coast Guard cutter’s crew was diverted by the Joint Interagency Task Force South to seize it.

They offloaded about 1,100 pounds (500 kg) of cocaine but the rest couldn’t be safely removed there due to stability concerns of the vessel. A total of about 12,000 pounds (5,400 kg) was eventually seized.

Cmdr. Matthew Waldron says in a 24-hour period the cutter crossed the equator and intercepted the sub.

In this photo made available by the U.S. Coast Guard, crew members of the cutter Valiant board a self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters. The U.S. Coast Guard says a cutter seized a "narco" submarine carrying cocaine worth a street value of more than $165 million while patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Four suspected drug smugglers were arrested. | U.S. COAST GUARD / VIA AP

