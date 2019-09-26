Health ministry names 424 public hospitals that need to consider reform

The health ministry on Thursday published a list of 424 public medical institutions it has deemed to be in need of looking into consolidation and realignment.

The move is aimed at speeding up streamlining the medical sector and suppressing ballooning medical costs ahead of a spike in the number of people aged 75 or older that is expected to occur in fiscal 2025.

The ministry is expected to soon request prefectures to draw up plans by September 2020 for dealing with the named medical institutions, which include publicly run hospitals and hospitals operated by the Japanese Red Cross Society and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.

The health ministry is looking to first focus on public institutions which receive public financial incentives and tax benefits in its sector-wide reform plan, which also targets private medical institutions.

However, the approach is expected to trigger strong opposition from municipalities and citizens as reviews of public hospitals and similar institutions will directly affect people’s lives. The reform effort is likely to face difficulty, especially as the ministry request will not have binding power.

The government has implemented a policy in which prefectures estimate medical care demand and formulate community health care visions to coordinate resource allocation ahead of fiscal 2025, when the post-World War II baby boomer generation will reach the age of 75 or older.

The policy notes that there will be an excess of hospital beds for the “acute phase” of medical care, in which intensive treatment is required, due to the shrinking population, while demand for the “recovery phase” of treatment — rehabilitation and home care — will rise.

The government is seeking to promote the conversion of treatment functions from the acute phase to the recovery phase. However, such moves have been slow to materialize as the number of expected hospital beds for acute care in fiscal 2025 has either been flat or in only a slight decline.

The health ministry sought to break the impasse by investigating a total of 1,455 public hospitals and medical institutions with “highly acute phase” or “acute phase” care functions, especially for care relating to cancer or stroke as well as emergency treatment. The ministry released the names of institutions that have a significantly low number of treatment cases or there are other medical institutions nearby that had a similar record of treatment.

Specific reform measures envisaged include transferring perinatal care functions to other hospitals, suspending emergency nighttime medical care functions and other reviews of hospital functions, in addition to reducing the number of beds for acute phase care.

The ministry plans to establish more than 10 “priority regions” around the country to directly advise ways to streamline the medical sector in such areas. It will also request public hospitals outside the priority regions to consider realignment if they do not expect to achieve much conversion of care functions by fiscal 2025.