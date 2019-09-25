Children wave at a boat from aboard the Ocean Viking as it reaches the port of Messina, Italy, Tuesday. The humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya. | AP

World / Social Issues

Ocean Viking docks in Sicily, disembarks 182 migrants rescued off Libya

AP

MESSINA, SICILY – A humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya.

The Ocean Viking arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with Italy’s permission on Tuesday morning. On land, police and the Red Cross waited for the migrants — who were picked up from three different boats on Sept. 17-18 — to step out.

Italy’s foreign minister said Tuesday that most of the migrants on the ship would be transferred to other European countries.

Interior ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Malta and Finland met Monday in an attempt to forge a temporary arrangement to share out migrants rescued while trying to cross the sea from Libya.

Officials, however, are pushing for a wider deal involving more EU countries.

