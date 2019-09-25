Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry of Trump

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.”

The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been under way in the House.

Trump denounced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into him as “Witch Hunt garbage.”

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage,” Trump tweeted.

The tweet came just moments after Pelosi’s announcement of the inquiry, the first step in a complex process that could ultimately lead to the president’s removal from office.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his re-election bid.

Pelosi says the president “must be held accountable.”

Earlier in the day, Pelosi made it official, telling fellow Democrats she supports a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump.

Her remarks at a closed-door meeting were described by two people familiar with the them who were not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A third person familiar with Pelosi’s remarks but unauthorized to speak publicly said she told Democrats they have reached “a moment of truth” with the president.

She called reports indicating that Trump pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate Joe Biden’s family “a betrayal of our national security” and a “betrayal of our election.”

Trump insists he did nothing wrong when it comes to Ukraine and announced he’ll release a transcript of a phone call with the Ukrainian president.