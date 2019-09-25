Alan Dershowitz and his wife, Carolyn Cohen, arrive at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Noted Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz: Throw out lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein accuser

AP

NEW YORK – Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz asked a federal judge Tuesday to throw out a lawsuit that accuses him of lying about his sexual history with a woman who claims she was a teenage victim of a Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring.

Dershowitz previously said he welcomed the suit to prove he never had sex with — or even met — Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the noted lawyer and a long list of other prominent men of sexually exploiting her when she was 17 and 18 years old.

But his lawyers argued Tuesday that Giuffre waited too long to file her defamation lawsuit and that her case should be dismissed under the statute of limitations. They said Dershowitz has denied Giuffre’s claims since 2015 and has the right to defend his reputation when the accusations are repeated.

Giuffre’s allegations date back many years but drew new attention after Epstein was charged in New York with sexually abusing dozens of girls. Epstein killed himself last month in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes unless they give their consent.

Giuffre, 36, has said in court filings that Epstein made her his teenage “love slave” and forced her to have sex with Dershowitz a half-dozen times in Florida, New York, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She says Dershowitz also witnessed Epstein abusing other girls.

“It’s hard to think of a more viral allegation,” Howard Cooper, an attorney for Dershowitz, told U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska. “Professor Dershowitz is clearly being active in responding.”

Giuffre’s lawyers countered that Dershowitz has expanded his attacks on Giuffre’s credibility over the years, an escalation that allows them a fresh chance to pursue a defamation lawsuit.

“He has a right to come into court and prove it,” said Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre, referring to Dershowitz’s denials. “The law does not allow him to continue to defame my client.”

Dershowitz, 80, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press he has documents that contradict Giuffre’s claims as to his whereabouts. He said Giuffre’s story has evolved over time and that she initially did not implicate him in her account of being sex trafficked.

“Giuffre is the central figure in this case,” Dershowitz said, “and she’s a sworn liar.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rep. Elissa Slotkin leaves a House Democratic Caucus meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, where Pelosi was persuaded to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday. Rep. Slotkin is one of several freshmen Democrats with national security backgrounds who wrote an op-ed letter to the Washington Post calling for Trump's impeachment.
Trump and Ukraine reports spurred freshmen Democrats from swing districts to back impeachment
The rookie Democratic lawmaker caught House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eye as the two women brushed past each other in a marbled Capitol hallway. Neither slowed her step. But over her shoulder, Pelosi ...
Children wave at a boat from aboard the Ocean Viking as it reaches the port of Messina, Italy, Tuesday. The humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya.
Ocean Viking docks in Sicily, disembarks 182 migrants rescued off Libya
A humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya. The Ocean Viking arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina wi...
Members (from left) of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir, pose during a press conference at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
First Arab set for ISS says voyage will make 'history'
The Emirati astronaut who will make history by becoming the first Arab on the International Space Station said Tuesday he had received support from around the world before his "dream" mission. H...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alan Dershowitz and his wife, Carolyn Cohen, arrive at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,