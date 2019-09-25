Deborah Watts of Minneapolis sits in a Jackson, Mississippi, hotel in 2015 and speaks about events in Mississippi and Illinois that commemorate the 60th anniversary of the slaying of her cousin, Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old from Chicago, who was visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta when witnesses said he violated the Jim Crow social code by whistling at a white woman. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Inquiry into 1955 Emmett Till slaying continues but six other cold cases of racially motivated killings are closed

AP

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – The government is still investigating the brutal slaying of a black teenager that helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago.

A Justice Department report issued to Congress about civil rights cold case investigations lists the 1955 slaying of 14-year-old Emmett Till as being among the unit’s active cases. Till, who was from Chicago, was abducted and beaten to death hours after he whistled at a white woman while visiting Mississippi. His body was found in a river days later.

The investigation, closed in 2007, was reopened after a book published two years ago indicated a key witness had lied.

A cousin who was with Till the night he was abducted said he was encouraged that the case is still under review but anxious for a resolution.

“We want them to go ahead and do something,” said the Rev. Wheeler Parker, 80. “What is the holdup?”

The Justice Department refused comment in emails sent Monday and Tuesday.

The department has closed its investigations into six other apparently racially motivated killings dating from 1940 to 1973 because authorities have been unable to make any headway in them, according to the report, which was posted to a Justice Department website with no announcement. In each case, suspects or witnesses died or the law prohibited charges against people who had already been tried and acquitted.

The government’s report is required under a law named for Till, whose slaying incensed the nation and has been credited with helping build support for civil rights.

Till was abducted from a relative’s home after whistling at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, at a country store in Money, Mississippi.

Bryant’s then-husband, Roy Bryant and his half brother, J.W. Milam, both white, were charged with murder but acquitted by an all-white jury. The men later confessed to the crime in a magazine interview but weren’t retried. Both have since died.

In the 2017 book “The Blood of Emmett Till,” author Timothy B. Tyson quoted Donham as saying she wasn’t truthful when she claimed Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances.

After publication of the book, Tyson said FBI agents called him and he turned over interview recordings and other research materials. Parker, who was with Till at the store and later when he was kidnapped, said he also has spoken with investigators since the case was reopened.

Another cousin of Till, Deborah Watts, said the family hasn’t had any contact with Donham.

“I would have a conversation with her,” Watts said. “The truth needs to be told. I think Carolyn holds the key to that.”

The report doesn’t provide any update on the Till investigation or indicate when it might conclude. The fact that the case is still open means new charges could be brought, but Parker said he doesn’t expect much.

“At least they are touching it, and values have changed,” he said. “At least America has reached the point where they will investigate and you can’t go out and just kill people.”

The report said cold case investigators were ending reviews of the deaths of Elbert Williams in Brownsville, Tennessee, in 1940; Dan Carter Sanders in Johnston Township, North Carolina, in 1946; Peter Francis in Perry, Maine, in 1965; Lee Culbreath in Portland, Arkansas, in 1965; John Thomas Jr. in West Point, Mississippi, in 1970; and Milton Lee Scott in 1973 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1973. All the victims were black except Culbreath, who was a member of the Passamaquoddy Indian tribe.

The report said federal agents fatally shot Scott during an attempted arrest and there was no new evidence to support bringing charges.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yemeni supporters of the Shiite Houthi movement take part in a rally to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Huthi takeover of Sanaa on Saturday.
Seven children among 16 reported killed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen
Airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen on Tuesday killed 16 people including seven children, an official and a doctor said. The raid cam...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks to reporters after the panel met behind closed doors with national intelligence inspector general Michael Atkinson about a whistleblower complaint, at the Capitol in Washington Sept. 19.
U.S. House intelligence chairman says whistleblower will testify before Congress on Trump's Ukrai...
U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says his panel is communicating with an attorney representing the whistleblower who came forward to raise concerns about President Donald Trum...
Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. Fox News has apologized for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again. The network had no comment Tuesday about its own prime-time host, Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg takes on Trump's Twitter taunt
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shot back at on Tuesday at U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to mock her on Twitter by changing her profile on the social media site to reflect T...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Deborah Watts of Minneapolis sits in a Jackson, Mississippi, hotel in 2015 and speaks about events in Mississippi and Illinois that commemorate the 60th anniversary of the slaying of her cousin, Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old from Chicago, who was visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta when witnesses said he violated the Jim Crow social code by whistling at a white woman. | AP This undated portrait shows Emmett Till. The government is still investigating the brutal slaying of the black teenager that helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. A Justice Department report issued to Congress about civil rights cold case investigations lists the 1955 slaying of 14-year-old Till as being among the unit's active cases. | AP In this 1955 photo (from left), J.W. Milam, his wife, Carolyn Bryant and husband Roy Bryant sit together in a courtroom in Sumner, Mississippi. Bryant and his half-brother Milam were charged with murder but acquitted in the kidnapping and torture slaying of 14-year-old black teen Emmett Till in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at Carolyn Bryant. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,