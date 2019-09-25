Japanese rocket blasts off with batteries for space station

This photo provided by NASA shows an unmanned rocket carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's supply vessel launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshgima Prefecture Tuesday. The spacecraft is loaded with more than four tons of supplies, spare parts, and experiment hardware headed to the International Space Station. | NASA / VIA AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A Japanese rocket has blasted off with powerful new batteries for the International Space Station.

Tuesday’s launch in southern Japan came two weeks after a launchpad fire halted the first countdown. Japanese officials blamed the fire on static electricity and oxygen propellant.

The 4-ton shipment should arrive at the space station Saturday. Spacewalking astronauts will install the six new lithium-ion batteries later this year, replacing old-style batteries. The cargo ship is named Kounotori, Japanese for white stork.

The Japanese Space Agency is one of several organizations making periodic station deliveries. Russia sends up supplies, as do SpaceX and Northrop Grumman on NASA’s behalf.

Russia plans to launch three astronauts to the space station Thursday, including the first person from the United Arab Emirates bound for orbit.

