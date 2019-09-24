Decision to suspend U.K. Parliament was 'unlawful,' Supreme Court says

Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled “unlawful” a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit, saying it was “void and of no effect.”

The unprecedented legal rebuke by the U.K.’s top judges also saw Judge Brenda Hale say that Parliament must decide what happens next.

Hale said the decision meant that Parliament was never legally suspended and is technically still sitting. She said lawmakers could decide when to reconvene.

The unanimous decision is a boost for members of Parliament seeking to prevent Johnson pulling the country out of the European Union by Oct. 31 without a deal. By limiting the prime minister’s power to suspend Parliament in the future, the judges also deprived Johnson of one of his last weapons to force through Brexit before his self-imposed deadline.

“The court is bound to conclude … that the decision to advise her majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful,” Hale, president of the Supreme Court, said in the decision.

Immediately after the ruling, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said Parliament must “convene without delay.”

Bercow, who has been highly critical of Johnson’s decision, said he would be consulting party leaders “as a matter of urgency.”

Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry said Johnson should resign because of the ruling.

Cherry is one of the people who brought the legal case against the prime minister.

“His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign,” she said.

The case marked a rare confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities, and also involved Queen Elizabeth II.

It revolved around whether Johnson acted lawfully when he advised the queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks during a crucial time frame before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Johnson, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, has refused to say whether he will resign.

The government said the decision to suspend Parliament until Oct. 14 was routine and not related to Brexit. It claimed that under Britain’s unwritten constitution, it was a matter for politicians, not courts, to decide.

The government’s opponents argued that Johnson illegally shut down Parliament just weeks before the country is due to leave the 28-nation bloc for the “improper purpose” of dodging lawmakers’ scrutiny of his Brexit plans.

They also accused Johnson of misleading the queen, whose formal approval was needed to suspend the legislature.

Johnson and Parliament have been at odds since he took power in July with the determination to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal with Europe.

Parliament has passed a law requiring him to formally seek an extension if no deal is reached by mid-October, but Johnson has said he will not do that under any circumstances, setting the stage for future confrontations.