Team led by Nagoya University professor discovers neurons that make people forget dreams

A team led by a Japanese researcher has identified neurons that remove memories during light sleep, when the body rests but the brain is still active.

A research paper by the team, led by Nagoya University professor Akihiro Yamanaka, has been published in the U.S. journal Science.

Dreams during light sleep, called rapid eye movement (REM), just before awakening, are quickly forgotten partly due to these neurons, the team said.

Deep non-REM sleep, when the brain is resting, occurs at the beginning of the sleep cycle, followed by alternating occurrences of REM and non-REM sleep. Memories are sorted out and settled during the process.

The identified neurons exist in small amounts in the brain’s hypothalamus, which helps regulate sleep, appetite, libido and body temperature. The neurons had been known for their role in stimulating the appetite.

The team had mice remember new objects and unpleasant locations and artificially activated and inhibited the neurons.

The experiment found that when the neurons become active during REM sleep, the activity of the brain’s hippocampus, central to memory, is curbed and memories are eliminated.