Abe and IOC chief to seek adoption of customary truce resolution during Tokyo Games

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed Monday to jointly seek the adoption later this year of a U.N. resolution calling for a truce during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The two met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. It is customary for the United Nations to adopt a truce resolution before the summer and winter games and Tokyo has been leading preparations for a new one as host of the upcoming sporting events.

Bach was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as telling Abe that he will work with Tokyo to have the resolution cosponsored by as many countries as possible.

Abe and Bach also re-affirmed they will continue to work closely together to make the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics a success, the ministry said.

The Japanese leader also met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II over dinner and expressed Tokyo’s intention to help alleviate the country’s burden in accepting refugees from neighboring Syria. The two welcomed the strengthening of bilateral ties in security, economic and other areas, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, Abe attended a meeting on the universal health coverage (UHC) initiative at the U.N. headquarters.

Abe emphasized in a speech the need to secure financial resources to realize the UHC initiative to guarantee all people access to basic health and medical services.

“Stable funding and appropriate budget allocations are essential (for countries) to provide the most vulnerable people with high-quality services,” Abe said.

He stressed that the government of each country should work as one to promote efforts on the initiative by finance and health authorities cooperating with one another.

Looking back at his country’s reconstruction from World War II, Abe said, “Japan overcame chaos and poverty to introduce a health insurance system that covers all of its citizens in 1961, thus achieving the UHC.”

The universal health care system “supported Japan’s attainment of socio-economic development and a society of health and longevity,” he added.

Noting that around half of the world’s population still do not have access to basic health care services, Abe said that he strongly seeks the realization of UHC systems throughout the world.

To support aid recipient countries, the prime minister indicated that Japan will cooperate with the private sector to develop human resources and improve health insurance coverage.