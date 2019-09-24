A Japan Coast Guard patrol boat travels past buildings illuminated at dusk in Yokohama on Sept. 2. Yokohama formally announced last month that it wants to make a bid for a casino resort to be built on its Yamashita Pier. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Eight areas in Japan considering bids to host casino resorts

JIJI

Eight areas in Japan are considering hosting casinos as part of integrated resorts, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Tuesday.

The eight areas are Hokkaido, the city of Chiba, Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, a combined effort by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka, Wakayama Prefecture and Nagasaki Prefecture, Akaba said at a news conference, citing the results of a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency.

The agency will conduct interviews with officials from the eight areas to confirm the status of their preparations. The survey was carried out from Sept. 9 through Thursday.

A separate survey conducted by Jiji Press has found that the cities of Kawasaki and Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, are also considering hosting casino resorts.

Local governments that wish to host casino resorts are required to file for state approval for their development plans. The central government plans to permit casino construction at up to three locations.

