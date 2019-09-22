The organizing body for the 2025 World Expo says water transportation is being considered to take visitors to the event's site on Yumeshima Island, in Osaka Bay. | KYODO

National

Transportation by boat for visitors attending 2025 World Expo in Osaka to be considered

JIJI

OSAKA – Water transport will be considered to facilitate the movement of visitors to and from Osaka’s 2025 World Expo for improved accessibility, Hiroyuki Ishige, a senior official of its organizing body, said in a recent interview.

A panel of officials from both the public and private sectors will discuss the matter, Ishige, secretary-general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said.

Some 28 million people are expected to visit the expo, which will take place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, between May and November 2025.

Ishige, while pointing out that subway trains and buses will be the main means of transportation, said the use of boats is possible if their continued use after the expo is assured.

The possibility of using boats “would be high if they are to be used for purposes such as excursion cruises in the Seto Inland Sea after the end of the expo,” he said.

The panel, set up by the association last month, includes officials from the central government, local authorities and railway operators.

The association plans to invite representatives from shipping firms and ferry operators to join discussions on the possibility of water transportation, including how to share costs of building berth facilities.

Ishige said that the expo “will provide a place to test technologies beyond existing ones such as face recognition and mobility.”

“I want the event to be a chance to feel a future society,” he added.

The former industry ministry bureaucrat served as chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization before becoming secretary-general of the expo association last May.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Princess Kako delivers a speech at a dinner in Budapest on Saturday to mark the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Hungary.
Princess Kako marks 150 years of Japan-Hungary relations at Budapest dinner to honor those who ha...
Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, attended a dinner in Budapest on Saturday to mark the 150th anniversary this year of diplomatic ties between Japan and Hungary. "I pay my respe...
A sign shows ferry services to and from Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, are canceled on Saturday afternoon due to the approach of powerful Typhoon Tapah, which continued to move near Kyushu on Sunday.
High wave, landslide warnings issued for western Japan as powerful typhoon heads toward Sea of Japan
A powerful typhoon continued to travel northeast across the East China Sea on Sunday, with the Meteorological Agency warning of strong winds, high waves and landslides triggered by heavy rains ...
Visitors walk past a life-size figure of Hatsune Miku, a humanoid persona voiced by a singing synthesizer application developed by Crypton Future Media Inc., during the Hatsune Miku Magical Mirai 2017 event in Chiba on Sep. 1, 2017.
How virtual streamers like Kizuna Ai became Japan's biggest YouTube attraction
Kizuna Ai, the most popular streamer in Japan, is an anatomically exaggerated, perpetually adolescent girl in frilly thigh-high socks and a pink hair ribbon. She's also an entirely virtual characte...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The organizing body for the 2025 World Expo says water transportation is being considered to take visitors to the event's site on Yumeshima Island, in Osaka Bay. | KYODO

, , , , ,