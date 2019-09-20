National / Crime & Legal

Stepfather allegedly killed Saitama boy after child told him he was not his real father

Kyodo

SAITAMA – A 32-year-old man who was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his 9-year-old stepson told police that he killed the boy because he got angry after the boy said he was not his real father, investigative sources said Friday.

Yusuke Shindo has admitted to murdering the boy and told police he hid the body after killing him, the sources said.

The body of Ryosuke Shindo, bearing marks of strangulation, was found before 1 a.m. Wednesday in a utility meter box opposite the family’s apartment, after his 42-year-old mother, a teacher, reported him missing Tuesday evening, according to police.

Shindo was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the child’s body in the utility meter box.

The boy’s mother married Shindo in December.

The unemployed stepfather told his wife on Tuesday evening that the boy had gone to a class at an English conversation school, but the child did not return home at the expected time. The police determined the boy never arrived at the school.

The body was found clothed in a T-shirt and shorts but without shoes, and an autopsy found that he died of suffocation.

Investigative sources said Friday that a rucksack the boy used to take to the English class was found beside the body, and police believe the suspect deliberately put it there to make it appear that the boy had been attacked outside the house on the way to his lesson.

The boy loved learning English and attended class once a week, according to a teacher. The day before his body was found, the boy failed for the first time to come to the English school that he had been attending since April.

The mother of one of his classmates said she was surprised to hear Shindo had been arrested, adding that the meter box was often used by children when they played hide-and-seek.

“I feel nothing but sympathy for the mother,” the 40-year-old woman said.

The apartment complex is a housing facility for teachers located about 4 kilometers east of JR Omiya Station.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Welfare ministry officials speak during a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday, where they announced that the ministry may have collected hundreds of sets of remains of non-Japanese by mistake as part of a project to bring back the bones of overseas Japanese war dead
Japan may have mistakenly taken remains of 600 foreigners in hunt for war dead, ministry admits
Japan may have mistakenly collected the remains of nearly 600 non-Japanese in Russia under a long-term project to find the remains of its war dead, the welfare ministry said Thursday. Exp...
Pigs are buried after being slaughtered at a farm in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday. An outbreak of swine fever was confirmed there the day before.
In bid to contain swine fever outbreak, Japan’s farm ministry announces plan to vaccinate pigs
In a major policy shift, the agriculture ministry now plans to vaccinate pigs against swine fever, judging that doing so is the best way to stop the unabated spread of the infectious disease after ...
Hokkaido Nanbyo Center (Hokkaido intractable disease center) is equipped with a power generator and has other emergency supplies such as foldable beds stocked in preparation for emergencies.
Sapporo group to equip emergency shelter for patients with intractable diseases
A Sapporo-based association providing support to people with rare and intractable diseases is planning to establish its own shelter early next year allowing people with special needs to find a safe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A car carrying Yusuke Shindo, who is suspected of abandoning the body of his 9-year-old stepson, Ryosuke, enters Omiya Police Station in the city of Saitama on Thursday. | KYODO Yusuke Shindo, suspected of killing his stepson, covers his head with his shirt as he driven from Omiyahigashi Police Station in the city of Saitama on Friday. | KYODO

, ,