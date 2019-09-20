Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

With few fresh incentives, dollar falls to below ¥108 in Tokyo

JIJI

Amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives, the dollar dropped below ¥108 in Tokyo trading Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.92-93, down from ¥108.04-04 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1050-1050, slightly down from $1.1051-1051, and at ¥119.27-28, down from ¥119.41-42.

After moving around ¥107.90 in the morning, the dollar continued to fluctuate within a narrow range between ¥107.80 and ¥107.90 until the late afternoon.

While the greenback temporarily dropped to around ¥107.70 in late trading, buying on dips pushed up the U.S. currency back to around ¥107.90.

On the sluggish trading, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that the dollar appeared to be “in a lull” after the end of policy-setting meetings by the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

Market players are now expected to focus on speeches delivered by members of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee to forecast future interest rate cuts by the Fed.

Meanwhile, the United States and China kicked off high-level trade talks Thursday.

“The market can’t react unless there are any developments” in the talks, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Closure of West Java plant brought end to Nissan-brand production in Indonesia, source says
Nissan Motor Co. closed one of its two plants in Indonesia over six months ago, a source close to the automaker has revealed, adding that the firm has stopped producing Nissan-brand cars in the cou...
Trade minister Isshu Sugawara attends a news conference on Friday at his ministry in Tokyo.
Japan agrees to WTO consultation with South Korea amid trade dispute
Japan has agreed to a consultation with South Korea over Tokyo's enhanced export control measures, trade minister Isshu Sugawara said Friday, effectively locking both countries into the World Trade...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend gains amid thin trading
Amid thin trading before this weekend's three-day holiday, stocks extended gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday. The 225-issue Nikkei average advanced 34.64 points, or 0.16 percen...

,