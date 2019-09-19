This August photo released by NASA shows the core stage for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the agency's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, is casting doubt on the space agency's ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024. Bowersox told a congressional subcommittee Wednesday that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. | ERIC BORDELON / NASA / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

NASA manager casts doubt on moon landing by astronauts by Trump-imposed 2024 deadline

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A top NASA manager is casting doubt on the space agency’s ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, told a congressional subcommittee Wednesday that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. But he says he wouldn’t bet anything on it.

Bowersox — a former space shuttle and space station commander — says it’s good for NASA to have “that aggressive goal.” He says many things need to come together, like funding and technical challenges, for 2024 to stand a chance. And he acknowledges there’s a lot of risk in making that date.

The Trump administration urged NASA in March to accelerate its moon-landing plans by four years to 2024.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A pair of Rwandan Hutu rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) stand in dense forest outside Pinga, some 150 km north-west of Goma, Congo, in 2009. Sylvestre Mudacumura, a Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military spokesperson said Wednesday.
'Good news for peace': Congo troops shoot dead Rwandan Hutu warlord wanted by ICC
A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military spokesperson said on Wednesday in what Kigali c...
American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami in April. Prosecutors sought pretrial detention for 60-year-old mechanic Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at a hearing Wednesday over his alleged attempt to sabotage an American jetliner.
Bail denied for mechanic in American Airlines jetliner sabotage due to alleged Islamic State links
A federal judge cited new evidence of potential terrorism sympathies in denying bail for a mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley im...
A baby is delivered through a Cesarean section in the labor and delivery unit at the Escuela hospital in Tegucigalpa in 2013.
Gut feeling: Baby stool study finds bacteria different after C-section births, offering immune sy...
A huge study of babies' stool samples has found key differences between infants born vaginally and via Cesarean section, offering clues about the development of the human immune system, researchers...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This August photo released by NASA shows the core stage for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the agency's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, is casting doubt on the space agency's ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024. Bowersox told a congressional subcommittee Wednesday that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. | ERIC BORDELON / NASA / VIA AP

, , , , ,