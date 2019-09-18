Commuters walk by surveillance cameras installed at a walkway in between two subway stations in Beijing in February. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace released a report Tuesday that found at least 75 countries are actively using AI tools such as facial recognition for surveillance. The new report says a growing number of countries are following China's lead in deploying artificial intelligence to track citizens. | AP

World / Social Issues

Research group says AI surveillance expanding worldwide following China's lead

AP

WASHINGTON – A research group says a growing number of countries are following China’s lead in deploying artificial intelligence to track citizens.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace says at least 75 countries are actively using AI tools such as facial recognition for surveillance.

The list of countries where some form of AI surveillance is used includes liberal democracies such as the United States and France as well as more autocratic regimes.

Tuesday’s report from the group says Chinese tech companies led by Huawei are supplying much of the AI surveillance to countries around the world. Other companies such as Japan’s NEC Corporation and U.S.-based IBM, Palantir and Cisco are also major international providers of AI surveillance tools.

The report doesn’t distinguish between legitimate and unlawful or harmful uses of digital surveillance.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Cuban Abel Oset Jr. (center) and his father, Abel Oset (behind him) show their identification to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer before their appointments to apply for asylum in the United States, as they cross International Bridge 1 to leave Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and enter Laredo, Texas, Tuesday.
Migrants anxious before court dates in Texas tents, fearful of going home, staying on Mexico's me...
Abel Oset was seized with panic. After an 11-country odyssey that began when he and his namesake son fled Cuba, and a brief moment on U.S. soil, he was crossing back into America. But he wasn't ...
SOS Mediterranee rescuers hold life jackets as migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat wait to be saved some 53 nautical miles (98 km) from the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea Tuesday. The humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking pulled 48 people from the small boat,including a newborn and a pregnant woman.
Over 100 migrants rescued, two die and 14 missing in Mediterranean; France clears camp
At least two people died and 14 were missing Tuesday after a boat filled with people hoping to reach Europe capsized near Tunisia. Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, a rescue ship picked up 109 peo...
Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia in 2017. Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died, ABC announced Tuesday. She was 75.
Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist and role model for women reporters, dies at 75
Cokie Roberts, the daughter of politicians who grew up to cover the family business in Washington for ABC News and NPR over several decades, died Tuesday in Washington of complications from breast ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Commuters walk by surveillance cameras installed at a walkway in between two subway stations in Beijing in February. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace released a report Tuesday that found at least 75 countries are actively using AI tools such as facial recognition for surveillance. The new report says a growing number of countries are following China's lead in deploying artificial intelligence to track citizens. | AP

, , , , ,