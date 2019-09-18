Secretary of Transportation nominee Elaine Chao and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, depart the 2017 Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. | AFP-JIJI

Mitch McConnell says Congress is in 'holding pattern' on gun control awaiting Trump's cue

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress remains “in a holding pattern” on gun control as lawmakers await proposals from the White House.

President Donald Trump has said he would veto a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases. But McConnell said he is hopeful that, after a spate of mass shootings, there are other gun-related proposals that Congress can approve and Trump can support.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters Tuesday that, “I’m still waiting for guidance from the White House about what (Trump) is comfortable signing … and hopefully making some progress.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said McConnell and Trump were blocking meaningful action on gun violence, adding, “This is the moment for the president to do something different and courageous.”

