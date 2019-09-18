National / Crime & Legal

Murder probe launched after missing Saitama boy found dead, apparently strangled

Kyodo

SAITAMA – A missing 9-year-old boy was found dead in the city of Saitama on Wednesday on the premises of the apartment complex where he lived, with his body showing signs he had been strangled, police said.

The body of Ryosuke Shindo was found inside a space near stairs in the apartment building at around 12:40 a.m., hours after his 42-year-old mother reported to police that he had gone to attend class at an English conversation school but not returned.

The police, who have launched a murder investigation, said they subsequently found the boy had never arrived at the school.

They also determined that the state of his body indicated that hours had passed since his death.

He was wearing a T-shirt and shorts but had no shoes on at the time his body was found. Other than the marks indicating strangulation, there were no other injuries to his body, they said.

The apartment complex is a housing facility for teachers located about 4 kilometers east of JR Omiya Station.

The mother, a teacher, came home from work and was told by her 32-year-old husband that their son had gone to the English school. She called the police at around 8:20 p.m. after he failed to return home at the time expected, according to the police.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Damage caused by Typhoon Faxai, which barreled across the Kanto region last week, can be seen at a gymnasium at Tomiura Junior High School in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture.
Over 500 public schools in Chiba Prefecture damaged by Typhoon Faxai
Over 500 public schools in Chiba Prefecture, or some 40 percent of the total in the area, have confirmed damaged due to Typhoon Faxai, which hit the region earlier this month, according to a Kyodo ...
Staff at FactCheck Initiative Japan verify claims at its office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on July 16, days before the Upper House election of July 21.
FactCheck Initiative Japan NPO uncovers dodgy claims from Abe and others ahead of July vote
FactCheck Initiative Japan, a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization that analyzes information provided by politicians, has found issues with a number of claims that were made in relation to the July 2...
The Keiei Maru No. 65 is seen Tuesday after it capsized 600 km east of Nemuro, Hokkaido.
All eight crew members missing after fishing boat capsizes off Hokkaido
All eight crew members of a fishing boat are missing after it capsized 600 kilometers off Hokkaido on Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday. An overturned vessel found by a search...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Investigators stand outside an apartment complex in the city of Saitama on Wednesday where the body of a 9-year-old boy was found. | KYODO

, , , ,