Typhoon Nari makes landfall in central Japan

Typhoon Nari made landfall in the southern part of Mie Prefecture at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

As of 9 a.m., the sixth typhoon this year was traveling north-northeast near the city of Tsu, in Mie, at a speed of 20 kph, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The atmospheric pressure at the center of the typhoon stood at 1,000 hectopascals, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 18 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 25 meters per second.

The city of Wakayama recorded a rainfall of 47.5 millimeters in just an hour until around 9:05 a.m. A maximum instantaneous wind speed of 25.0 meters was registered in the cape of Shionomisaki in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, at around 5:20 a.m.

Typhoon Nari is forecast to travel across the Tokai central region before reaching the seas east of the Kanto region by Sunday evening.

The agency is warning residents in the Tokai and Kanto-Koshinetsu regions to be on high alert for heavy rain.

Pedestrians battle fierce winds and rain in Nagoya on Saturday after Typhoon Nami made landfall in neighboring Mie Prefecture earlier in the day. | KYODO

