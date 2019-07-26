India's population in the under-19 age group has already peaked, government data show. The nation, which has more young people than any other country, is running out of time to harness the potential of its youth to drive economic growth. | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific / Social Issues

Ministry says India running out of time to cash in on Gen Z boom

Bloomberg

MUMBAI - India, which is home to more young people than any other country, is running out of time to harness the potential of its youth to drive economic growth.

The nation’s population in the under-19 age group has already peaked, government data show. That means the labor force will grow more slowly from here on out. In just over 20 years, the South Asian nation will be an aging society, similar to where China is now, according to the economic survey published by the Finance Ministry earlier this month.

With those risks looming, India is not doing enough to revamp its education system to prepare the youth for better-paying, high-skilled jobs, going by a recent World Bank report. The world’s sixth-biggest economy, and until recently the fastest-growing major one, is ranked 115 out of 157 countries in the Human Capital Index, which measures the investment in education and health care for young people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget this month allocated 3.4 percent of total annual spending to the ministry in charge of education, little changed from the last few years and down from 3.8 percent in 2015. The government’s own review of public schools says “it is common knowledge” that the country’s education system suffers from a shortage of teachers and staff, poor teacher training and delays in receiving funds.

That’s among reasons why the country faces the apparent paradox of high unemployment and talent shortages at the same time. It also risks leaving the nation far behind China, currently the world’s most populous nation, in the race to get rich before it gets old.

“India is not taking advantage of its demographic dividend,” said Satyaki Roy, an associate professor at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development in New Delhi. “If you see the story of South Korea, Taiwan and other East Asian countries, there was a concerted effort by those governments to create the kind of human capital required for industry.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Singapore promotes gardening for elderly in bid to fight loneliness
Since her mother died last year, 74-year-old Lim Yeo Hong has been living alone in a flat on the outskirts of Singapore, scavenging for cardboard scraps which she sells for a living. The only ti...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location in North Korea in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday. The North on Wednesday reportedly fired unidentified projectiles from around Wonsan.
North Korea raises stakes with firing of two short-range missiles into Sea of Japan
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan early Thursday morning, the Japanese and South Korean defense ministries said, in an apparent bid by Pyongyang to heap...
Malaysia's Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook (left) and Chinese Ambassador Bai Tian (second from left) pose during the relaunch of the East Coast Rail Link project in Dungun on Thursday.
Malaysia resumes China-backed rail project after bargaining the price down to $10 billion
Malaysia on Thursday restarted a $10 billion, China-backed rail project that is part of Beijing's global infrastructure drive following its suspension last year when a corruption-plagued government...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

India's population in the under-19 age group has already peaked, government data show. The nation, which has more young people than any other country, is running out of time to harness the potential of its youth to drive economic growth. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,