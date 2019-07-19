World

Runaway Philippine truck kills eight children

AP

MANILA - A truck carrying more than two dozen villagers, mostly ecstatic grade schoolers on their way to a school festival, lost control Friday on a downhill road and flipped on its side, leaving eight students and an adult companion dead in the central Philippines, police said.

Police investigator Nelson Saquibal said 16 others, including the driver, were brought to a hospital after the accident in Boljoon town in Cebu province. The students from two village schools were on their way to attend a cultural, health and sports festival in the town center, he said.

Saquibal said by telephone that some of the students were pinned under the truck while others were tossed off the vehicle by the impact and retrieved by residents, police and firefighters. He asked for prayers for the injured and the children who perished.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines because of weak enforcement of traffic laws, rickety vehicles and inadequate road safety railings and signs especially in the countryside.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Muslim workers for the Israeli Antiquities Authority pray at the newly discovered remains of an ancient rural mosque in Rahat on July 18.
Mosque dating from Islam's arrival in Holy Land found
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered the remains of one of the world's oldest rural mosques, built around the time Islam arrived in the Holy Land, they said on Thursday. The Israel Antiquiti...
Image Not Available
Canada to compensate military sexual assault victims
Canada announced Thursday it had agreed to financially compensate victims of sexual assault who had served in the military or for the defense ministry. A yearlong official survey launched in Nov...
An illustration of the newly discovered primitive Jurassic mammal Microdocodon gracilis
Gulp! Jurassic mammal was the first one able to eat politely
A shrew-like primitive mammal that inhabited China 165 million years ago represents a milestone in mammalian evolution, scientists said on Thursday, boasting a key anatomical trait in its throat th...

, ,