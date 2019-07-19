Suspects cover their faces with their shirts as they leave the Famagusta courthouse to take them to a detention center, in Paralamni, Cyprus, on Thursday. A Cyprus court has ordered 12 Israelis vacationing on the east Mediterranean island nation to remain in police custody for eight days after a 19-year-old British woman alleged that she was raped. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Cyprus detains 12 Israeli teens for eight days over alleged rape of Briton

AP

PARALIMNI, CYPRUS - A Cyprus court has ordered 12 Israelis vacationing on the east Mediterranean island nation to remain in police custody for eight days after a 19-year-old British woman alleged that she was raped.

Judge Tonia Nicolaou removed reporters from the hearing Thursday because some of the suspects were minors.

Israeli Embassy official Yossef Wurmbrand said the suspects’ ages ranged from 15½ to 18½ and that the embassy is monitoring the case closely and stands ready to provide support to the suspects and their families.

Some of the suspects’ parents were present at the court hearing. They embraced the handcuffed suspects as they arrived at the courthouse in shorts and T-shirts. One young suspect broke down in tears. All the suspects covered their faces with their shirts as they entered and exited the courthouse.

The alleged rape occurred early Wednesday at the same hotel in the popular Cyprus resort town of Ayia Napa where the woman and the Israelis were staying separately.

Lawyer Ioannis Habaris, who represents four of the suspects, told The Associated Press that prosecutors informed the court that the British woman was raped but that it was unclear exactly how many of the suspects were implicated.

Habaris said there was “some evidence” the British woman was involved in a “relationship” with one of the suspects, but that as far as he knew, there was nothing to corroborate the allegation that the suspects had engaged in any sexual act with the victim.

“As far as I’m concerned and as far as the evidence presented I do not have any material or evidence which … corroborates this story,” said Habaris.

Israeli lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh, who represents three of the suspects, said there was no evidence that the victim knew any of the suspects and that the 12 suspects came to the popular resort of Ayia Napa in three separate groups and didn’t know each other. Some, he said, had gone on vacation prior to being inducted into the Israeli army.

He said he suspects police investigators are trying to set a trap by implicating all 12 suspects.

“I think it’s a trick,” Yaslovitzh told the Associated Press. “They want to know how my clients will (react).

Yaslovitzh told Israeli TV Channel 12 that two of the suspects admit to engaging in sexual acts with the woman and that it was consensual. He added that all the other suspects insist they had no sexual contact with the woman and that they weren’t alone in the room with her.

Meanwhile, some of the suspects — again with their faces covered to disguise their identity — alleged on Israeli media outlets that they had been beaten by Cypriot police.

Habaris said he wasn’t aware of any police mistreatment of the suspects, but that police should fully investigate any such allegations. He said prosecutors told the court that photographs had been taken during the time of the alleged rape.

Meanwhile, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos said on Cyprus state broadcaster RIK that tougher policing is needed in his town to prevent what he suggested was an atmosphere encouraging acts of lawlessness.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This U.S. Navy photo obtained Thursday shows the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) (background) as it receives a vertical replenishment-at-sea from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) on Sunday in the Gulf. The U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone Thursday that came within 1,000 yards of one of its naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said.
Trump says American warship destroyed 'hostile' Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
A U.S. warship on Thursday destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship, President Donald Trump said. The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the...
A girl wearing a dress featuring the Puerto Rican flag stands by police blocking the road leading to the La Fortaleza governors mansion in San Juan Thursday. Protesters are demanding Gov. Ricardo Rossello resign after the leak of online chats that show him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents.
Trump rips Puerto Rico leaders: Governor 'under siege,' mayor 'despicable'
President Donald Trump weighed in the upheaval in crisis-stricken Puerto Rico on Thursday, tweeting harsh words for the territory's leadership a day after thousands protested to demand the governor...
President Donald Trump stands in front of a 48-star flag flown on a U.S. Naval vessel during the D-Day invasion, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Thursday in Washington. The flag, presented by its Dutch owners to Trump, will be given to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The vessel was control vessel Landing Craft, Control 60 (LCC 60).
Dutch collector presents tattered D-Day battle flag to U.S.
It's worn and tattered and stained with oil and diesel fuel, but this Old Glory has returned home. An American flag that flew on the stern of a boat carrying the first waves of U.S. troops to la...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Suspects cover their faces with their shirts as they leave the Famagusta courthouse to take them to a detention center, in Paralamni, Cyprus, on Thursday. A Cyprus court has ordered 12 Israelis vacationing on the east Mediterranean island nation to remain in police custody for eight days after a 19-year-old British woman alleged that she was raped. | AP

, , , ,