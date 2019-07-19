Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade — to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington Thursday. The bill is expected to fail in the Republican-controlled Senate. | AP

Business

U.S. House approves $15 minimum wage but Senate prospects are dim

AP

WASHINGTON - House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour, but the bill has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Passage was assured after centrists won concessions for a slower phase-in, over six years instead of five. They also won assurances the pay hike could be halted midway if a study shows job losses or other adverse effects.

A hike in the $7.25 hourly wage has been a top Democratic campaign promise, intended to address income inequality that’s driving the 2020 political debate. Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said raising the wage is the “right thing to do.”

“America’s workers deserve a raise,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference with labor leaders and employees ahead of voting. Lifting a young girl into her arms, Pelosi said, “This is what it’s all about. … It’s about family.”

The legislation, for the first time, would pay tipped workers the same as others earning the minimum, boosting their pay to $15 an hour, too. It’s now $2.13.

Republicans in the House balked at the wage hike, which would be the first since Democrats last controlled the majority. It was signed into law by then-President George W. Bush.

States are already able to raise the wage beyond the federal minimum, and many have done so.

Just a few Republicans joined most all Democrats in passage, on a 231-199 vote.

During the floor debate, Rep. Ronald Wright, R-Texas, called it a “disastrous bill.” Wright said essentially doubling pay would cost jobs and the bill should be renamed the “Raising Unemployment for American Workers Act.”

While opponents have long said higher minimum wages lead to job losses, economists say new studies are casting doubt on those long-held theories.

A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office sent mixed messages. It said more than 30 million workers would see bigger paychecks with a higher wage, lifting more than 1 million workers from poverty. It also said between 1 million and 3 million jobs could be lost.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Mark Rutte, Netherland's prime minister (not pictured), in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Thursday. Trump said he's looking "very seriously" at a cloud-computing contract valued at as much as $10 billion that the Pentagon is likely to award to Amazon.com Inc. next month.
Trump: Administration to review $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract
President Donald Trump said Thursday that the administration will "take a very long look" at a massive multibillion-dollar contract the Pentagon is preparing to award for a cloud computing system, ...
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, California, in March.
Boeing to take $4.9 billion charge as 737 Max fallout worsens
Boeing Co. plans to record a $4.9 billion accounting charge related to its beleaguered 737 Max jetliner when the company reports quarterly earnings next week. The after-tax charge, equivalent to...
Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, reacts during a television interview at the Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, France, on Thursday.
U.S.-China trade talks continue and in-person meeting may be planned, Steve Mnuchin says
U.S. and Chinese officials will speak on Thursday, potentially paving the way for in-person trade talks to resume, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday, as the world's two larges...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade — to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington Thursday. The bill is expected to fail in the Republican-controlled Senate. | AP

, , , , , ,