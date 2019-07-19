Benjamin Glassman, United States attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, speaks during a news conference Thursday in Cincinnati. Federal authorities say Miami-Luken, an Ohio-based wholesale drug distributor that's been linked before to the opioid drug crisis, has been charged in a painkiller pill conspiracy case. | AP

Business

Drug firm, four people indicted in U.S. painkiller distribution probe

AP

CINCINNATI - Federal authorities say an Ohio-based wholesale drug distributor that’s been linked before to the opioid drug crisis has been charged in a painkiller pill distribution conspiracy case.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman in Cincinnati also said Thursday that two former executives of Miami-Luken and two pharmacists were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

By late morning Thursday, three of the four suspects had been arrested.

There was no answer Thursday at a number listed for Miami-Luken in Springboro, a suburban city some 18 miles (28.97 km) south of Dayton, Ohio. The Dayton Daily News reported earlier this year that the company was in the process of dissolving amid mounting legal problems

Prescription opioid statistics made public this week underscored how pill distribution soared as the nation’s overdose epidemic grew.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Martin Shkreli (center) leaves federal court with his attorney, Benjamin Brafman (left0) in New York in 2017. A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company CEO.
Court upholds 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's conviction, forfeiture
A federal appeals court upheld the securities fraud conviction against former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," on Thursday, along with a $7.3 million forfeiture of assets. ...
Image Not Available
Lack of sunshine cools sales of summer products in Japan
A severe lack of sunshine in the Kanto region is cooling sales of summer products, while the temperatures, unusual for this time of the year, are also generating unseasonal demand for hot drinks...
Image Not Available
Japan 'underdeveloped' in use of AI technology, says SoftBank's Masayoshi Son
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Thursday that Japan has become an "underdeveloped" country in the use of artificial intelligence in businesses, lagging behind China, Ind...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Benjamin Glassman, United States attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, speaks during a news conference Thursday in Cincinnati. Federal authorities say Miami-Luken, an Ohio-based wholesale drug distributor that's been linked before to the opioid drug crisis, has been charged in a painkiller pill conspiracy case. | AP

, , ,