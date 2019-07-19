Afghan security forces arrive after a powerful explosion outside the provincial police headquarters in Kandahar province south of Kabul Thursday. | AP

At least 11 dead in Taliban attack on Afghan police HQ

AFP-JIJI

KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN - At least 11 people were killed and scores more wounded Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the insurgents said.

The assault comes amid a series of peace talks between Washington and the Taliban that both sides say are making progress, but which so far have yielded no reduction in violence in the grueling Afghan conflict.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan’s second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound.

“A number of mujahadeen equipped with heavy and small arms breached the headquarters and launched their operations inside,” he said.

Baheer Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor’s spokesman, said in a statement that 11 people had been killed, including nine civilians and two police officers, while another 80 — including women and children — were wounded.

He earlier had given a toll of 12 dead.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said eight attackers were involved. Two blew themselves up, while the remaining six were “cornered in a building.

Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor for Kandahar, said Afghan security forces had launched a “clean-up operation” to see if any attackers were remaining.

“The fighting is over now. Some vehicles were burnt. Now the Afghan army and U.S. helicopters are hovering in the area,” police chief Tadin Khan told AFP.

Pictures on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over Kandahar, and Hayat said about six trucks carrying commercial goods had burnt.

The assault comes just one day after two Afghan soldiers — who were really Taliban operatives — fatally shot an Afghan colonel in Ghazni province.

