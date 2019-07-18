World

Iranian forces seize foreign oil tanker and crew, state TV report says

AP

TEHRAN - Iran’s state TV says Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a foreign tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil.

The seizure comes as tensions mount between the United States and Iran over the unraveling nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Thursday’s report says the tanker was smuggling fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran’s Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The TV didn’t identify the tanker or say which country the crew were from.

An oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location over two days ago.

U.S. officials have expressed suspicion that the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Riah had been seized in Iranian territorial waters.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The calving front of the Thwaites glacier enters the sea.
Scientists' 'terrible' idea calls for snow cannons to pump ice in bid to save Antarctic ice shelf
Scientists seeking to avoid catastrophic sea-level rises from the melting West Antarctic ice sheet have come up with a "terrible" solution: use snow cannons to pump trillions of tons of ice back...
Image Not Available
U.S. House votes to repeal tax funding 'Obamacare'
The House voted overwhelmingly to repeal a tax Wednesday intended to fund the Affordable Care Act, preserving tax breaks for employer-sponsored insurance plans favored by large corporations. In ...
Image Not Available
After #MeToo, U.S. women seen reporting less workplace harassment
From leering and unwanted touching to being asked for sexual favors, U.S. women say they suffer less sexual harassment in the workplace since #MeToo brought the issue to the fore, but sexism has in...

,