National

Driver admits fault in crash that killed two toddlers in Japan

JIJI

OTSU, SHIGA PREF. - A woman arrested for alleged negligent driving in a crash that caused the deaths and injuries of toddlers in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, in May, admitted to the charge at a court hearing on Wednesday.

The first hearing for Fumiko Shintate, the 52-year-old driver, was held at Otsu District Court.

According to the indictment, Shintate made a right turn on May 8 without checking for oncoming cars. She then crashed into a minicar moving toward her.

As a result, the minicar plowed into a group of nursery schoolchildren and teachers on a sidewalk, leaving two of the children dead and 14 injured.

Information on the 62-year-old woman who was driving the minicar was forwarded to the Otsu District Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of negligent driving but the case against her was dropped by prosecutors.

“It is hard to find any fault that could be charged as a crime, since the woman was driving under the legal speed,” the prosecutors said.

