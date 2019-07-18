National / Crime & Legal

Kawasaki man served fresh warrant in murder of wife, whose legless body washed ashore last month

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after his wife’s legless body was found last month at a beach in Kanagawa Prefecture, was served with a fresh warrant Thursday for allegedly killing her, police said.

Seiya Taira is accused of strangling his wife Fubuki, 26, to death in their apartment in Kawasaki around June 25, the police said. He has admitted to the allegation.

According to the police, Taira had been paying back debts worth several million yen with his wife’s credit card and money saved for their honeymoon and wedding reception without her permission. Fubuki became aware of the payments in mid-June and their relationship worsened.

“She looked at me as if I were a total stranger and I couldn’t stand that,” the suspect was quoted by the police as saying.

He was initially arrested on June 28 after he turned himself in the previous night at a police station in Kawasaki. Taira told investigators at that time he “couldn’t bear the feeling of guilt,” according to the police.

The husband told the police he severed his wife’s body with a knife and saw at the apartment and put the body in a suitcase. He then took a taxi to the beach and swam out to sea before abandoning the body.

Fubuki’s body was found on the morning of June 27 face down on the beach about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station. One of the legs was found a day later in the sea nearby.

