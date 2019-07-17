World / Science & Health

New clues offered on why women's Alzheimer's risk is higher than men's

AP

LOS ANGELES - New research gives some biological clues to why women may be more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s disease and how this most common form of dementia varies by sex.

At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, scientists offered evidence that the disease may spread differently in the brains of women than in men. They also identified some new sex-specific genes that seem related to risk and progression of the disease.

Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases in the United States are in women and it’s not just because women live longer, Alzheimer’s experts say. Some previous studies suggest that women at any age are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s, suggesting that biological differences also play a role.

This microscope image shows the 46 human chromosomes, blue, with telomeres appearing as white pinpoints. Research released on Tuesday offers some of the first biological clues to why women may be more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's disease, and how this most common form of dementia varies by gender. | HESED PADILLA-NASH, THOMAS RIED / NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH / VIA AP

