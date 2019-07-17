World / Science & Health

Fossil found in 1980s in Texas declared new genus, species of duck-billed dinosaur

AP

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TEXAS - Experts say fossil remains discovered in the 1980s at the Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas have been identified as a new genus and species of duck-billed dinosaur.

The Journal of Systematic Paleontology announced the classification of the Aquilarhinus palimentus last week. It was named for its aquiline nose and shovel-shaped jaw.

Texas Tech University professor Tom Lehman discovered the fossils. The bones were weathered and stuck together. Research in the 1990s revealed two arched nasal crests.

The peculiar lower jaw was noted, but it wasn’t until recently that researchers determined the specimen was more primitive than other duck-billed dinosaurs. Duck-billed dinosaurs, or hadrosaurids, were the most common herbivorous dinosaur at the end of the Mesozoic Era.

Researchers are examining the fossils at the University of Texas at Austin.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. fears Iran seized UAE-based tanker in Strait of Hormuz
A small oil tanker from the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz entered Iranian waters and turned off its tracker two days ago, leading the U.S. to suspect Iran seized the v...
Women are seen washing their hands at an Ebola screening station as they enter the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Rwanda Tuesday in Goma. The Congo-Rwanda border in Goma sees around 70,000 people per day going back and forth. Goma has registered its first official Ebola death.
First Ebola patient in Congo city of Goma, a traveling preacher, has died: governor
The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma has died, the governor of North Kivu province said on Tuesday. The case — the first in a major urban hub in the ...
Lara Trump, who is pregnant, gestures during a Women For Trump campaign rally for President Donald Trump in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Tuesday.
Trump camp plays economy card in bid to sway Pennsylvania's wary women voters
U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign sought to energize women voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, betting a message of economic prosperity will boost support from suburba...

, , ,