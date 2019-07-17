Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House Tuesday in Washington. | AP

World / Politics

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway asks reporter, 'What's your ethnicity?'

AP

NEW YORK - White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she meant no disrespect in asking a reporter to reveal his ethnicity.

Her question came during an informal press gathering Tuesday when reporter Andrew Feinberg asked her about President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding freshmen Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar. Feinberg wondered what countries Trump was referring to when he suggested the American politicians should return to their countries of origin.

Conway replied, “What’s your ethnicity?”

After a brief pause, Feinberg asked why that was relevant to his question.

Conway, who said she is of Italian and Irish descent, tweeted later that she was trying to make the point that “We are all from somewhere else ‘originally.’ ”

Feinberg works for the technology publication Breakfast Media.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Courtney Wild, joined by her attorney, Brad Edwards, leaves after reading a statement at a news conference calling on victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact the FBI or lawyers with their information, Tuesday in New York.
Jeffrey Epstein accuser urges more female victims to speak out
One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers urged other women Tuesday to come forward with allegations against the wealthy financier as federal authorities prosecute him on sex charges. Courtney Wild told...
Migrants are seen with their belongings in the yard of a detention center for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli July 3.
Migrants seen returning to Libya detention center two weeks after airstrike killed over 50
A Libyan detention center where an airstrike killed more than 50 people two weeks ago is filling with migrants again, and work has resumed at a nearby weapons workshop, despite calls from the Unite...
Civilians and members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the "White Helmets," carry a wounded person following an airstrike by Syrian regime forces in Maaret al-Numan in northwest Syria on Tuesday.
Syrian regime airstrike on Idlib village market kills at least 12: rescuers
At least 12 people were killed and scores wounded on Tuesday in aerial strikes believed to have been carried out by the Syrian air force on a popular market in a village in opposition-held northwes...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House Tuesday in Washington. | AP

, , , , , , ,