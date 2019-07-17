Top French minister resigns over alleged lavish lifestyle

The No. 2 official in the French government resigned Tuesday following media reports that he has been living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of France’s taxpayers.

Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy said on his verified Facebook page that he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe “to defend myself” and to protect his family from “media attacks.” It was not immediately clear who would replace him.

He said he filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday morning over the “media attacks” that forced him to step down.

Rugy has been the object of criticism in the weeks since investigative news site Mediapart reported that he and his wife hosted lavish dinners for friends while he served as president of the lower house of parliament.

After his appointment in September as ecology minister, Rugy reportedly spent some €60,000 ($68,000) to refurbish his government apartment.

“The media attacks and lynching of my family force me to take a step back — which anyone could understand,” Rugy wrote in the Facebook post. “The mobilization necessary to defend myself means that I will not be able to serenely and effectively carry out the mission entrusted to me by the president and the prime minister.”

He said he filed the defamation complaint for what he called “untruths” published by Mediapart since last week based on “stolen photos, gossip, approximations.”

“There is no doubt about the will to harm, dirty, demolish,” the ex-minister’s statement said.

Rugy, 45, was named president of the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament, in June 2017 after President Emmanuel Macron’s election.

He took on the important post of ecology minister in September after his predecessor, TV star Nicolas Hulot, resigned in frustration at not being able to carry out his mission as he saw fit.

As National Assembly president, Rugy introduced a series of rigorous measures to cut the individual spending of lawmakers, part of a clean-image campaign to ensure legislators set a good example.

Mediapart published multiple stories about Rugy’s expenses, including photos of lavish dinners featuring giant lobsters. The paper said wines served at the soirees were among the best in the cellars of the National Assembly, known for its collection.

The prime minister summoned Rugy last week and ordered an investigation of the renovations at the minister’s official apartment. A separate investigation was ordered of the dinner parties from his time as National Assembly president.

On Tuesday, Mediapart was preparing a new story alleging that Rugy had used €9,200 ($10,322) from his expense funds as a lawmaker to pay for his membership in the Greens party and then claimed it as a tax deduction.

The site said Rugy had promised a response to the allegations by 2 p.m. Instead, he announced his resignation 40 minutes later.

“The surprise in all this is hypocrisy. We say one thing and do another,” Mediapart chief editor and founder Edwy Plenel said on French channel BFMTV.

One lawmaker for Macron’s party, Olivia Gregoire, denounced the opposition for pouncing on the minister before investigations were completed, and judging him on photos without giving him the presumption of innocence.

Gregoire said on BFMTV that Rugy’s resignation was proof not of guilt but that “he’s had enough.”