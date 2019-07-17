Courtney Wild, joined by her attorney, Brad Edwards, leaves after reading a statement at a news conference calling on victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact the FBI or lawyers with their information, Tuesday in New York. | AP

Jeffrey Epstein accuser urges more female victims to speak out

AP

NEW YORK - One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers urged other women Tuesday to come forward with allegations against the wealthy financier as federal authorities prosecute him on sex charges.

Courtney Wild told reporters at a news conference in New York that Epstein “will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail.”

“We will not get justice until you speak out,” Wild said, addressing anyone who believes they have been abused by Epstein. “You are not alone, and this was not your fault.”

Wild’s remarks came a day after she appeared in Manhattan federal court and urged a judge to deny Epstein bail. She said Epstein started sexually abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

An email was sent to Epstein’s attorney seeking comment.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. Wild’s accusations are not part of that indictment.

Epstein’s attorneys have argued that the new charges should not have been filed because he signed a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami more than a decade ago.

Wild’s attorney, Brad Edwards, said his client was first identified as a victim of Epstein in 2005 but was not consulted about the once-secret non-prosecution deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

He said he was surprised by Epstein’s recent arrest.

Courtney Wild, joined by her attorney, Brad Edwards, leaves after reading a statement at a news conference calling on victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact the FBI or lawyers with their information, Tuesday in New York. | AP

