This undated booking photo provided by the FBI shows Sergio Alexander Galindo, nickname "Dragon" or "Killer," who is wanted by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Crime. Galindo is approximately 5'5" and was approximately 165 pounds when he fled. Galindo is a known member of Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," a transnational criminal street gang operating in and around Los Angeles. | FBI / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

California indictment alleges MS-13 gang hacked victims to death

AP

LOS ANGELES - Members and associates of the MS-13 gang committed seven murders including several in which victims were hacked to death with machetes in a Southern California forest, according to a federal indictment released Tuesday.

The indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles charges 22 people linked to a subset of the gang known as the Fulton clique.

They are suspected of nearly 200 crimes in several states over nine years, the indictment said.

In one case a member of a rival gang who had been believed to have defaced MS-13 graffiti was targeted, authorities said.

The indictment alleges that on March 6, 2017, the rival was abducted, choked and driven to a remote area of the Angeles National Forest where six people dismembered him with a machete and threw the body parts into a canyon after one cut the heart out of the body.

Six killings were committed by gang members hoping to gain entry into or advance within the clique’s ranks, according to the indictment.

“We have now taken off the streets nearly two dozen people associated with the most violent arm of MS-13 in Los Angeles,” said Nick Hanna, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.

Sixteen of the 22 people indicted are charged in connection with those six slayings, which officials called so “heinous, cruel or depraved” that the defendants are eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek capital punishment.

All 22 of the alleged MS-13 members and associates are in custody. Eighteen had been apprehended over the last year on a range of federal and state charges, authorities said. Three were arrested in recent days in the Los Angeles area by a task force that included FBI agents, Los Angeles police officers and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. Another alleged MS-13 affiliate was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma.

Authorities also filed two more cases under seal against juvenile defendants in federal court.

MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s by refugees from El Salvador and is linked to many slayings in certain parts of the U.S. In California, the gang has clashed with rival Nortenos gang members.

President Donald Trump has singled out the MS-13 gang as a threat to the U.S. and blames weak border enforcement for the group’s crimes. But many gang members were born in the U.S.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former President of Peru Alejandro Toledo speaks during a discussion on Venezuela and the OAS at The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington in 2016. Toledo, who is accused of corruption in a case related to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, was arrested Tuesday in the U.S. after an extradition request by Peru's authorities.
U.S. arrests ex-Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo at Lima's request
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo, who faces corruption charges in his homeland, was arrested in the United States following an extradition request, U.S. and Peruvian authorities said Tues...
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (ceenter) walks with reporters before the Democrat controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning U.S. President Donald Trump for his "racist comments" about four Democratic congresswomen the day before, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
House condemns 'racist' Trump tweets targeting four freshman members of color
The House voted Tuesday to condemn comments from President Donald Trump that have been criticized as racist, with some Democrats complaining that party leaders aren't punching back hard enough. ...
Courtney Wild, joined by her attorney, Brad Edwards, leaves after reading a statement at a news conference calling on victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact the FBI or lawyers with their information, Tuesday in New York.
Jeffrey Epstein accuser urges more female victims to speak out
One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers urged other women Tuesday to come forward with allegations against the wealthy financier as federal authorities prosecute him on sex charges. Courtney Wild told...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated booking photo provided by the FBI shows Sergio Alexander Galindo, nickname "Dragon" or "Killer," who is wanted by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Crime. Galindo is approximately 5'5" and was approximately 165 pounds when he fled. Galindo is a known member of Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," a transnational criminal street gang operating in and around Los Angeles. | FBI / VIA AP

, , , ,